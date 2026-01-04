Florida Panthers Cherish Miami Winter Classic Party, Not the Score

MIAMI — The fanfare of the first outdoor ice hockey game in South Florida at the 2026 NHL Winter Classic is now behind the Florida Panthers.

Next up: A game Sunday against, perhaps, the NHL’s best team in the Colorado Avalanche.

The experience of the Miami Winter Classic is something the Panthers will cherish for a long time, but the memories of the event will be of the spectacle of it all, not the 5-1 loss to the New York Rangers.

After a loss like that, Paul Maurice would normally be, as he would term it, “grumpy.’’

Yet Friday night, he focused more on the event than the lost two points.

“The residual for the players — 30, 40 years from now when they’re old, and for me, two weeks from now when I’m old — they are some spectacular memories. … I feel a real sense of gratitude to the National Hockey League. This was an incredible event. As the losing coach, it was still an incredible memory”

Indeed, it was.

A full house of 36,153 at LoanDepot Park in the heart of colorful Little Havana, the 17th sellout in as many Winter Classics.

The fun began when the Panthers arrived decked out in Miami Vice attire.

The Rangers arrived fully clad in white.

It was — and will likely forever remain — the southernmost outdoor game in NHL history, and the warmest Winter Classic at 63 when the puck dropped

The retro uniforms of both teams, and the backdrop split between a Florida-like beach scene and a northern winter wonderland, added to the uniqueness of the show.

“Xxx,’’ Bill Zito gushed before the doors to the ballpark opened.

The fans were entertained by singer-songwriter Role Model and Latin Grammy winner Luis Fonsi.

Fan favorite Roberto Luongo dropped the ceremonial first puck as two of his former teammates, Aaron Ekblad and Vincent Trocheck, faced off.

On the negative was the final score and the injury to Seth Jones.

Jone was struck by a deflected puck in the collarbone area and left the game in the first period.

“It doesn’t look terrible right now,” Maurice said afterward.

Saturday, Maurice told FHN that Jones is day-to-day.

For Eetu Luostarinen, it was his first outdoor experience in North America.

“I was kind of looking around a little bit there, for sure,’’ Luostarinen said. “Enjoying the moment too. Obviously saw the roof opening. It was pretty cool.”

Sam Reinhart played in one prior Winter Classic, in 2018 as a member of the Buffalo Sabres.

“You think of the family being around the city, the whole environment that goes into it,’’ said Reinhart, who scored Florida’s lone goal. “The league did a great job of making it a spectacle. It’s a special few days.”

Ekblad called his first outdoor game “an awesome experience.”

“I was really happy to experience it like this,’’ Ekblad said. “I would have loved to get the win but at the end of the day a true first-class experience.”

It’s all over but the memories.

The fun ends today when the Panthers face the league-leading Avalanche who have won 10 straight after rallying from a 3-1 deficit going into the third Saturday to beat the Hurricanes 5-3 in Raleigh.

The Panthers are a couple points out of a wild card playoff spot as they approach the halfway point in the season.

The east is so close that every team has a shot, making every point vital.

ON DECK: GAME No. 41