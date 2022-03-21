Florida Panthers welcome Claude Giroux to Sunrise — With Video

SUNRISE — Claude Giroux began his new life with the Florida Panthers on Monday.

The former captain of the Philadelphia Flyers made it to South Florida on Monday where he met a couple of his new teammates and got a tour of his new home arena.

There was something he felt was not quite right.

”I haven’t been put on the text chain yet,” Giroux said with a laugh.

Giroux, wearing a red Panthers cap, will retain his No. 28 with the Panthers and is expected to join Florida for practice on Tuesday morning.

He is also expected to join Sasha Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe on the top line of a team blessed with riches at forward.

“If I have a chance to play on his line,” Giroux said, “it’ll be like the first time going to school, just giggling a little bit.”

Florida’s high-pace style and success on the ice so far this season led Giroux to the Panthers in the first place.

Subscribe to FloridaHockeyNow today and log in for a clean ad-free reading experience

Although he would not confirm reports he would only waive his no-trade clause to join Barkov & Co., he had nothing but praise for his new mates on Monday.

“My job is come in here, blend in and help the team win,” Giroux said. “There was something about Florida, every time I tuned into a game, I just like the day they played. For me, I thought it would be a perfect fit”

Giroux was honored by the Flyers on Thursday night for playing in his 1,000th NHL games — all with Philadelphia.

It was obviously an emotional night for Giroux, one he said was made tougher knowing that was probably it for him and the Flyers.

He will play in Game No. 1,001 on Thursday night in Montreal wearing a color scheme which will have to feel odd after all those years in Philadelphia orange-and-black.

“When you’re put in a position like this, you have an opportunity to be successful,’’ Giroux said. “The team looks great right now.“

UP NEXT FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS