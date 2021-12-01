Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Good night, Sunrise

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers have had some improbable comeback wins but Tuesday night’s beaut against the Washington Capitals is certainly right up near the top.

Down 4-1 to the team now atop the NHL standings going into the third period, the Panthers simply put the pedal to the metal and took the game at the Capitals for 20 strong minutes.

The Panthers ended up outscoring Washington 4-0 in the third as they outshot them 27-2.

Per NaturalStatTrick.com, the Panthers had 23 scoring chances to the Capitals’ 1 in the third period.

It was pretty wild.

4-1 Caps … Good night from Sunrise!

Good night, Sunrise.