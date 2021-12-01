Connect with us

Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Good night, Sunrise

10 hours ago

Fhn panthers postgame sunrise

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers have had some improbable comeback wins but Tuesday night’s beaut against the Washington Capitals is certainly right up near the top.

Down 4-1 to the team now atop the NHL standings going into the third period, the Panthers simply put the pedal to the metal and took the game at the Capitals for 20 strong minutes.

The Panthers ended up outscoring Washington 4-0 in the third as they outshot them 27-2.

Per NaturalStatTrick.com, the Panthers had 23 scoring chances to the Capitals’ 1 in the third period.

It was pretty wild.

Anyway, check out tonight’s FHN Panthers Postgame with postgame reaction from Andrew Brunette, Ryan Lomberg and Sam Reinhart.

Good night, Sunrise.

