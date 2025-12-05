Florida Panthers Could Get Top Forward Back from Injury Saturday

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers have certainly dealt with their share of injuries this season but Friday, there was finally some good news on that front.

Eetu Luostarinen was back at practice for the first time since he suffered severe burns to his lower body after his propane gas grill malfunctioned and exploded while he was cooking last month.

Luostarinen has been out since playing against the Lightning on Nov. 15.

Coach Paul Maurice said there is a possibility Luostarinen returns Saturday against the Columbus Blue Jackets but cautioned that due to the nature of the injury, doctors will make the final judgement call.

“We will see the trainers, talk to the doctors, and see how he is feeling tomorrow,” Maurice said after Friday’s practice at the IcePlex. “Then we will make the decision. … There is a possibility but there’s a chance he doesn’t play for a another week. They have to make sure the chance of infection is down and that’s all they are worried about at this point.

“We don’t want to come back two days too early and have to deal with it two weeks later. At the same time, anybody who is ready to play is playing.”

Luostarinen was back on Florida’s top line with longtime linemate Anton Lundell (sporting a few stitches under his left eye from a high stick Thursday) and Sam Reinhart.

If Luostarinen returns Saturday or Sunday against the Islanders, it would be a safe bet he draws right back onto that line.

Florida has already been without Sasha Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, and Tomas Nosek the entirety of the season; Dmitry Kulikov has been out since Game 2, with Jonah Gadjovich and Cole Schwindt also being out long-term following surgery.

Tkachuk should be the next player to return, perhaps after Christmas.

Luostarinen has three goals and 10 points in 17 games for the Panthers this season.

“Nice to see him out there for sure,” Maurice said. “Everybody is a little faster, a little excited. We haven’t had guys … getting a guy back from injury is a really big deal for us and he is such an important part of everything that has happened here. It’s just positive, right?’’

Florida will try and snap a four-game losing streak Saturday against the Blue Jackets; the Panthers have lost five straight at home, longest since 2020.

ON DECK: GAME No. 27