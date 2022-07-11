Florida Panthers do not extend qualifying offer to Jonas Johansson

CORAL SPRINGS — After claiming the 26-year-old goaltender off of waivers in December, the Florida Panthers did not tender Jonas Johansson a qualifying offer, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Johansson appeared in two games for the Panthers and went 0-2-0 with a .766 save percentage and a 7.74 goals-against-average.

His last game as a Panther came during the final game of the season when he allowed 10 goals on 37 shots against the Montreal Canadiens.

Prior to his arrival in Sunrise, he went 6-3-2 with a .885/3.73 with the Colorado Avalanche.

With Johansson on his way out and Chris Gibson heading into unrestricted free agency, the Panthers will be on the lookout for a new third-string goaltender.

In addition to Johansson, the Panthers did not extend a qualifying offer to German Rubtsov and Evan Fitzpatrick.

All three players lost their restricted free agent status and will be free to sign with another team.

Fitzpatrick was signed to an AHL contract in June after posting a 9-11-2 record with a .915/2.50 in ECHL Greenville last year.

He will likely play for the Charlotte Checkers on that contract while an unrestricted free agent at the NHL level.

Rubtsov, selected 22nd overall in 2016, was traded to the Panthers in the deal that sent Claude Giroux to Sunrise.

He had three goals and seven points in 42 AHL contests.

Henry Bowlby was the lone player to receive a qualifying offer from the Panthers.

The undrafted, 26-year-old forward had 12 goals and 28 points in 64 games and will retain his restricted free agent status.