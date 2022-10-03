Florida Panthers Donating Proceeds of Lightning Exhibition to Hurricane Relief

The Florida Panthers announced on Monday that all proceeds from ticket sales to Thursday’s preseason game against the Tampa Bay Lightning will be donated to the ongoing Hurricane Ian relief efforts.

Fans are also being asked to donate items of need at the front gates of the arena. Those items include bottled water, nonperishable food items, hygiene supplies, blankets, pillows and air mattresses.

The Lightning visit the Panthers Thursday night at 7 p.m.

To purchase a ticket for Thursday’s game and to ensure the proceeds go to hurricane relief, visit FloridaPanthers.com/SingleGame.

The team is also taking financial donations at FlaPanthers.givesmart.com.

Florida’s preseason 50/50 raffle, which started last week against Carolina and will carry over for Thursday’s game, will also see proceeds go to hurricane relief.

Fans can purchase 50/50 raffle tickets at the game or online now at FloridaPanthers.com/5050Raffle.

“It is devastating to see the damage and loss that our neighbors to the west, north and throughout the state have experienced this past week,” team president Matt Caldwell said in a statement.

“The Viola Family, Florida Panthers and Panthers Foundation hope to unite efforts with the South Florida community and hockey fans to fundraise and collect donations for immediate relief.”

FLORIDA PANTHERS PRESEASON

Up Next

Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers

Where, When: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise; Thursday, 7 p.m.

Tickets: CLICK HERE

Streaming: FloridaPanthers.com

2022 Preseason — Sept. 26: Florida 4, @Nashville 3 (OT); @Nashville 4, Florida 0. Sept. 29: Carolina 5, @Florida 2. Saturday: @Carolina 4, Florida 3. Thursday: vs. Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8: at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m

Regular Season Opener: Oct. 13 at New York Islanders