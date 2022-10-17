FHN Today: Florida Panthers Opening Trip Ends in Boston

The Florida Panthers practiced on yet another sheet of ice Sunday afternoon as they hit up the Warrior Ice Arena in Boston to prep for Monday’s road trip finale against the Bruins.

Florida has been to Long Island and Buffalo since leaving Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday afternoon, winning its first two games.

The Panthers certainly would like to keep the good times rolling against the Bruins tonight at the Garden.

Florida will be facing a Boston team not at 100 percent as the Bruins lost top-pair defenseman Brandon Carlo in Saturday’s home opening win against the Coyotes.

The Bruins are already missing the likes of Charlie McAvoy, Brad Marchand, Matt Grzelcyk and Jake DeBrusk — and newly-signed defenseman Anton Stralman (*not Lundell) has not been able to join the team due to visa complications.

Stralman played two seasons with the Panthers before being traded to Arizona in a cap dump in 2021.

(*) — I have mistakingly referred to Anton Lundell as Stralman more than a few times so this is a reminder to try not to do that anymore. Have not done so in quite a while.

Now to stop saying ‘Keith’ when referring to Matthew Tkachuk. Baby steps.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

There were a number of Florida Panthers fans on social media who were up in arms about the team not scoring on the power play in the opener — and only going 2-of-6 on Saturday.

Truth is, the team’s new power play has been getting one Grade A chance after another.

Florida has been good when with the man advantage early on.

— As much change as the Florida Panthers have seen in the past few years in the room, the front office and behind the bench, the constants have been Sasha Barkov and Aaron Ekblad.

I spoke to both players about all the changes surrounding their team and Paul Maurice spoke to why those two are pretty much untouchable.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The good folks over at Boston Hockey Now have got the Bruins covered and smothered.

Do they even have a Waffle House in Boston?

The big news out of Boston practice on Sunday was the surprise return of Brad Marchand. He won’t play tonight, but good to see he is working his way back.

— With Brandon Carlo out, the Boston Bruins called up Dan Renouf from AHL Providence.

Renouf, 28, had three goals and 14 points in 63 games for Detroit’s Grand Rapids Griffins last season.

— The Bruins won their home opener on Saturday as A.J. Greer scored twice in a 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

— The Detroit Red Wings are off to a nice start after season-opening wins against the Canadiens and Devils.

— The Calgary Flames take Round 1 of this season’s version of the Battle of Alberta. We know some of y’all were watching.

— The Dallas Stars are also off to a hot start with Pete DeBoer and Mason Marchment.

— The Washington Capitals signed former Jacket Sonny Milano to a one-year contract with plans to assign him to the AHL.

— But should the Montreal Canadiens spoil those plans and snake Sonny off waivers?

— The Pittsburgh Penguins are drawing things up and using Sidney Crosby a little differently early on this season.

— There is no Waffle House in Massachusetts. There is at least one Dunkin, I have been told.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT BOSTON BRUINS