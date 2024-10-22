Florida Panthers Expect to Get Matthew Tkachuk Back Tonight

FORT LAUDERDALE — Matthew Tkachuk was back on the ice with the Florida Panthers on Monday morning and is expected to be in the lineup tonight against the Minnesota Wild.

Tkachuk has missed the past five games due to an illness.

On Monday morning, Tkachuk returned to his spot on the right side of Sam Bennett and Carter Verhaeghe.

Coach Paul Maurice said he expected Tkachuk to play as long as he was cleared by medical staff.

“Based on what I saw in practice, I will assume he plays tomorrow,” Maurice said. “We need to make sure he comes to the rink feeling as good as he left but we expect those things to happen. We expect him to play. We were cautious … it got taken care of.’’

Florida has also been without captain Sasha Barkov for the past five games, but he is not expected to be back until later in the week at the earliest.

After playing the Wild tonight, the Panthers fly to New York to face the Rangers in the first of three in the Empire State; Florida plays the Rangers on Thursday, Islanders on Saturday, and Sabres on Monday.

Florida will fly to Helsinki, Finland, immediately following their game in Buffalo on Monday night and will play two against the Dallas Stars in Barkov’s hometown of Tampere on Nov. 1-2.

Maurice said Barkov could return to the Florida lineup sometime on this upcoming New York trip — and if not, would be back when they play in Finland.

“I think it will be sometime on this trip and I think he plays before we go to Finland,” Maurice said.

“If it is not right where we need to be, it will be in Finland. But he will be playing.’’

The Panthers started the season 1-1 when Barkov and Tkachuk last played in Ottawa.

Florida has gone 3-1-1 without two of its biggest stars.

Maurice is happy with that.

“For sure,’’ Maurice said. “In this league, your best players — over time — drive your team’s performance. But it is a really good thing to go through. In each of the past few years, we have been without Barkov, Bennett, Lundell, at separate times.’’

Florida will continue to be without Jonah Gadjovich after he left Thursday’s overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks with what Maurice said was tightening in his back.

“He’s better, but this is one that could take a little while,’’ Maurice said. “He just has something that won’t loosen up, a back spasm.’’

ON DECK: GAME NO. 8