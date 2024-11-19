Connect with us

FHN+

Florida Panthers Fans Taunt Winnipeg. Paul Maurice Knows Better

Published

9 hours ago

on

Maurice winnipeg
Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice, left, and assistant coach Jamie Kompon wave to fans as they are honored by Winnipeg Jets fans at Canada Life Center on Dec. 6, 2022. (Fred Greenslade/The Canadian Press via AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE — Paul Maurice is back in Winnipeg, coaching against the Jets for the third time as coach of the Florida Panthers.

The Panthers, and Maurice, are Stanley Cup champions for the first time.

Winnipeg has the best record in the NHL at 15-3-0.

Any warm feelings between the fans of Winnipeg and Maurice’s Panthers will probably be put on hold after Florida blew out the Jets 5-0 on Saturday in Sunrise.

In the second, with the Panthers up four, some fans decided it wise to taunt the top team in the NHL with chants of ‘Overrated!’

The Florida bench noticed.

Assuredly, Winnipeg’s fans watching on Hockey Night in Canada did as well.

“Ouch,” Maurice said Monday before his team’s flight to Manitoba. “We are getting something back, I can guarantee that.”

As he slipped out a side door, Maurice said quietly: “Probably deserved.”

Still, Maurice’s third trip back to Winnipeg as coach of the Panthers will probably end up being a nice trip — regardless of the tonight’s result.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $4.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $39.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Already a member? Log in here
Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics: