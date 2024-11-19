Florida Panthers Fans Taunt Winnipeg. Paul Maurice Knows Better

FORT LAUDERDALE — Paul Maurice is back in Winnipeg, coaching against the Jets for the third time as coach of the Florida Panthers.

The Panthers, and Maurice, are Stanley Cup champions for the first time.

Winnipeg has the best record in the NHL at 15-3-0.

Any warm feelings between the fans of Winnipeg and Maurice’s Panthers will probably be put on hold after Florida blew out the Jets 5-0 on Saturday in Sunrise.

In the second, with the Panthers up four, some fans decided it wise to taunt the top team in the NHL with chants of ‘Overrated!’

The Florida bench noticed.

Assuredly, Winnipeg’s fans watching on Hockey Night in Canada did as well.

“Ouch,” Maurice said Monday before his team’s flight to Manitoba. “We are getting something back, I can guarantee that.”

As he slipped out a side door, Maurice said quietly: “Probably deserved.”

Still, Maurice’s third trip back to Winnipeg as coach of the Panthers will probably end up being a nice trip — regardless of the tonight’s result.