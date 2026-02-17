Florida Panthers Meet for Right to Stay at Milan Winter Olympics

The Florida Panthers sent 10 players to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, by far the most of any team in the NHL.

After today, some will see their hope to win Olympic Gold come to a close.

The preliminary round of the Olympics are over and the knockout round begins this morning.

Win, or go home.

Seven of Florida’s players have today off — their teams (USA, Canada, Finland) — advanced to Wednesday’s quarterfinal round.

But Sweden (Gus Forsling) and Latvia (Uvis Balinskis, Sandis Valmanis) have to win their way into the quarters.

And they play each other today at 3:10 p.m.

The game will be streamed on Peacock.

The winner of today’s game would move on to the quarterfinal round — and a back-t0-back game with Team USA (Matthew Tkachuk) on Wednesday.

Sweden went 2-1 in the preliminary round, getting wins against Italy and Slovakia. It lost to rival Finland.

Latvia opened with a loss to the Americans, beat Germany, then lost to Denmark on Sunday.

2026 WINTER OLYMPICS

MEN’S HOCKEY SCHEDULE

All games without TV listed streamed on NBC Peacock in the United States

Today — Qualifiers: Germany (6) vs. France (11), 6:10 a.m; Switzerland (5) vs. Italy (12), 6:10 a.m.; Czechia (8) vs. Denmark (9), 10:40 a.m.; Sweden (7) vs. Latvia (10), 3:10 p.m.

Germany (6) vs. France (11), 6:10 a.m; Switzerland (5) vs. Italy (12), 6:10 a.m.; Czechia (8) vs. Denmark (9), 10:40 a.m.; Wednesday — Quarterfinals: Slovakia (3) vs. Germany/France winner, 6:10 a.m.; Canada (1) vs. Czechia/Denmark winner, 10:40 a.m. (USA Network); Finland (4) vs. Switzerland/Italy winner, 12:10 p.m. (USA); United States (2) vs. Sweden/Latvia winner, 3:10 p.m (NBC)

Slovakia (3) vs. Germany/France winner, 6:10 a.m.; Friday — Semifinals: 10:40 a.m. (USA), 3:10 p.m. (NBC)

10:40 a.m. (USA), Saturday — Bronze medal game: 2:40 p.m. (USA)

2:40 p.m. (USA) Sunday — Gold medal game: 8:10 a.m. (NBC)

RESULTS THUS FAR

FLORIDA PANTHERS

2026 MILAN CORTINA OLYMPIC GAMES

United States* (3-0-0; Group C): F Matthew Tkachuk (3 GP, 0-5, 5 points); D Seth Jones (injured), Bill Zito (assistant GM), Teddy Richards (equipment manager)

F (3 GP, 0-5, 5 points); D (injured), (assistant GM), (equipment manager) Canada* (3-0-0; Group A): F Sam Reinhart (3 GP; 0-1, 1); F Brad Marchand (1 GP, 0-1, 1); C Sam Bennett (3 GP; 0-1, 1)

F (3 GP; 0-1, 1); F (1 GP, 0-1, 1); C (3 GP; 0-1, 1) Finland* (2-1-0; Group B): C Sasha Barkov (injured), F Eetu Luostarinen (3 GP; 0-3, 3); D Niko Mikkol a (3 GP, 0-3, 3); C Anton Lundel l (2 GP; 1-0, 1); Tuomo Ruutu (assistant coach)

C (injured), F (3 GP; 0-3, 3); D a (3 GP, 0-3, 3); C l (2 GP; 1-0, 1); (assistant coach) Sweden (2-1-0; Group B): D Gus Forsling (3 GP; 1-1, 2); Myles Fee (video coach)

D (3 GP; 1-1, 2); (video coach) Latvia (1-2-0; Group C): D Uvis Balinskis (3 GP; 0-1, 1); F Sandis Vilmanis (3 GP; 0-0, 0)

D (3 GP; 0-1, 1); F (3 GP; 0-0, 0) Germany (1-2-0; Group C): Jamie Kompon (assistant coach)

(*) — Denotes is in the quarterfinals