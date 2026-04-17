The Florida Panthers did not win themselves out of keeping their 2026 first-round pick in the NHL draft after all.

With the St. Louis Blues and San Jose Sharks both winning their final games of the season on Thursday, the Panthers end with the eighth-worst record in the NHL which currently has them No. 8 in the draft order.

Florida originally traded its 2026 first-round pick to the Blackhawks as part of the Seth Jones/Spencer Knight deal.

But, the pick was top-10 protected.

By going into the NHL Draft Lottery on May 5 with the No. 8 pick, the Panthers can fall no lower than two spots — thereby insuring that they can only go as low as No. 10.

The Blackhawks now receive a non-protected first-round pick from the Panthers in 2027; the Boston Bruins will get the pick in 2028.

The Panthers can also move up in the draft order.

The NHL has changed the draft lottery over the years. Only the top two picks in the draft will be chosen by lottery. The remainder of the draft order will be arraigned by the standings.

So, the Panthers will start at No. 8 but could jump up to No. 1 or 2.

Florida could also fall to 9 or 10.

Two teams above the Panthers in the current draft order (say Winnipeg and Seattle) winning lottery slots would not affect where Florida currently sits whatsoever.

If the Panthers were to win the lottery, they would have the No. 1 pick for the first time since picking Aaron Ekblad with the top selection in 2014.

Florida could also pick second; the last time they had the No. 2 pick, the Panthers took Sasha Barkov over Seth Jones in 2013.

They would also be the first team in NHL history under modern draft rules to win the Stanley Cup one summer, then get the top overall pick in the next without acquiring it in a previous trade.

Florida has not had a first-round selection since taking Mackie Samoskevich in 2021.

It has traded all first-round picks since to Buffalo (Sam Reinhart), Philadelphia (Claude Giroux), Montreal (Ben Chiarot), and Calgary (Matthew Tkachuk)

Chicago will have Florida’s unprotected first-round pick in 2027; the Boston Bruins (Brad Marchand) get it in 2028.

Bill Zito has made two first-round picks (Anton Lundell, Samoskevich) since taking over the Panthers in 2020.

He may pick a third this year — or use the gift of this year’s selection as a trade chip leading up to the draft.

Stay tuned.

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON