FHN+
Florida Panthers Get Scoring Help From Their Defensemen
With Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Brandon Montour leaving over the summer, the Florida Panthers were expected to lose some scoring punch from their defensemen.
Yet, coming into Saturday, the Panthers were tied for third in the NHL with 21 goals from their defensemen.
Last season, the Panthers were tied for 14th in that category with 36.
“We lost two offensive guys,’’ coach Paul Maurice said. “So to be near the top of the league in scoring from your backend, that’s not easy to do.”
It has been a scoring boost the Panthers have appreciated.
