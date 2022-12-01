Florida Panthers Give Heponiemi Another Shot with Barkov Out

Aleksi Heponiemi arguably had one of the strongest showings at training camp yet at the end of the preseason, the Florida Panthers were forced to place him on waivers to send him to the American Hockey League. The team’s salary cap problems are well documented and in any other season, Heponiemi would have made the…

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now