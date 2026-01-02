Panthers Go All Miami Vice for Winter Classic. After Googling It

MIAMI — The Florida Panthers went all Miami Vice for their entrance to LoanDepot Park for the NHL Winter Classic on Friday.

Even if some of them did not know, exactly, what Miami Vice was.

Both Seth Jones and Anton Lundell, looking 1980s sharp in linen suits with coral-colored t-shirts underneath, said they had never seen an episode of the groundbreaking NBC police drama which featured detectives Sonny Crockett and Ricardo Tubbs.

“Inspiration from Google,’’ Jones said.

Jones was one of the players who also walked in carrying a fake ‘brick’ cellphone they bought off Amazon. He had never seen one of those in the wild, either.

“I imagine it is much heavier than this,’’ Jones said.

Players dressing up to a theme is as much a Winter Classic tradition as crummy weather is.

Only the Panthers and Rangers took advantage of the spectacular South Florida weather for their arrival wardrobe.

There were rumors the Rangers weren’t going to play along but eventually did — doing the bare minimum with all white linen or golf shirts with sunglasses.

The Panthers went all out, eschewing riding a charter bus into Little Havana for convertible sports cars.

Lundell was asked about whose idea the cars were and, he admitted, that probably belonged to captain Sasha Barkov who likes his fast cars, and arrived with Matthew Tkachuk.

“It was probably Barky,’’ Lundell quipped. “He has some time to think right now.’’

While the Panthers were cosplaying as Crockett and Tubbs, Paul Maurice came to his pregame press conference dressed more like Lieutenant Castillo in a suit and tie.

And not a linen suit.

He also drove to the ballpark on a bus which Barkov gave him grief about.

“Bus or cab is more my speed limit,’’ Maurice said. “I did like the [police] motorcycles. That was cool. But there is a section here which is just for the players. It’s not for anyone else, and it’s a good thing, right? I thought it was great because they came up with it on their own.

“And, like the bathrobe deal, they are not afraid to show a little personality.’’

ON DECK: GAME No. 40

THE 2026 NHL WINTER CLASSIC

NEW YORK RANGERS at FLORIDA PANTHERS