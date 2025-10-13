Florida Panthers Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky NHL Third Star of the Week

Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky got his season off to a fantastic start — and was honored by the NHL as its Third Star of the Week.

Bobrovsky helped get the Panthers off to a 3-0 start by allowing just five goals in wins over Chicago, Philadelphia, and Ottawa.

He will have tonight off in Philadelphia; Daniil Tarasov will make his Florida debut against the Flyers with Bobrovsky expected back Wednesday night in Detroit.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Pavel Dorofeyev was named the First Star of the Week; Ottawa’s Shane Pinto earned second after scoring twice in both of the Senators’ first two games — including against Bobrovsky and the Panthers.

Bobrovsky is 3-0-0 with a 1.67/.925.

He made 17 saves in a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Opening Night, then 19 in a 2-1 win over the Flyers on Thursday.

On Saturday, Bobrovsky made 26 saves in a 6-2 win against the Senators in a game Florida never trailed.

Bobrovsky, who is 10th on the NHL’s all-time wins list, has a 432-243-57record in 757 career NHL appearances (2.54/.914 with 49 shutouts).

He started his career with Philadelphia before being traded to Columbus where he won the Vezina Trophy twice.

Bobrovsky signed a seven-year contract with the Panthers in 2019.

ON DECK: GAME 4

FLORIDA PANTHERS at PHILADELPHIA FLYERS