Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky NHL Third Star of the Week

Published

4 hours ago

on

Panthers cup final
Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky celebrates a 5-4 double-overtime victory over the host Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final with Brad Marchand — who scored the game-winning goal. // Photo courtesy @FlaPanthers

Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky got his season off to a fantastic start — and was honored by the NHL as its Third Star of the Week.

Bobrovsky helped get the Panthers off to a 3-0 start by allowing just five goals in wins over Chicago, Philadelphia, and Ottawa.

He will have tonight off in Philadelphia; Daniil Tarasov will make his Florida debut against the Flyers with Bobrovsky expected back Wednesday night in Detroit.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Pavel Dorofeyev was named the First Star of the Week; Ottawa’s Shane Pinto earned second after scoring twice in both of the Senators’ first two games — including against Bobrovsky and the Panthers.

Bobrovsky is 3-0-0 with a 1.67/.925.

He made 17 saves in a 3-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Opening Night, then 19 in a 2-1 win over the Flyers on Thursday.

On Saturday, Bobrovsky made 26 saves in a 6-2 win against the Senators in a game Florida never trailed.

Bobrovsky, who is 10th on the NHL’s all-time wins list, has a 432-243-57record in 757 career NHL appearances (2.54/.914 with 49 shutouts).

He started his career with Philadelphia before being traded to Columbus where he won the Vezina Trophy twice.

Bobrovsky signed a seven-year contract with the Panthers in 2019.

ON DECK: GAME 4

FLORIDA PANTHERS at PHILADELPHIA FLYERS

Get FHN+ today!
Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x