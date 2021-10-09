Florida Panthers get home helmet sponsor from local bank

The Florida Panthers have a new helmet sponsor — at least for home games — this season as Amerant Bank will have its logo on Florida’s blue lids in 2021-22.

Last year, the first NHL teams had sponsor logos on their helmets, Florida had Ford sponsor their road helmets and Baptist Health on the home ones.

The Panthers are hoping to have a road sponsor before the season begins.

Per the Amerant website, the bank serves the South Florida and Houston areas and has its corporate headquarters in Coral Gables.

Like daily coverage of the Panthers? Get a subscription to Florida Hockey Now today!

With the Panthers parting ways with BB&T/Truist last month, the team was able to go out and pursue Amerant as a new corporate sponsor.

The Panthers are expected to wear their new helmets Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

PRESEASON PANTHERS ON DECK

TAMPA BAY LIGHTING (2-4-0) AT FLORIDA PANTHERS (5-1-0)