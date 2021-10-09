Connect with us

Florida Panthers

Florida Panthers get home helmet sponsor from local bank

Published

3 hours ago

on

Florida panthers helmet

The Florida Panthers have a new helmet sponsor — at least for home games — this season as Amerant Bank will have its logo on Florida’s blue lids in 2021-22.

Last year, the first NHL teams had sponsor logos on their helmets, Florida had Ford sponsor their road helmets and Baptist Health on the home ones.

The Panthers are hoping to have a road sponsor before the season begins.

Get FHN+ today!

Per the Amerant website, the bank serves the South Florida and Houston areas and has its corporate headquarters in Coral Gables.

Like daily coverage of the Panthers? Get a subscription to Florida Hockey Now today!

With the Panthers parting ways with BB&T/Truist last month, the team was able to go out and pursue Amerant as a new corporate sponsor.

The Panthers are expected to wear their new helmets Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

PRESEASON PANTHERS ON DECK

TAMPA BAY LIGHTING (2-4-0) AT FLORIDA PANTHERS (5-1-0)

  • When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
  • Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise
  • Tickets: CLICK HERE
  • 2021 regular season series: Florida won 5-3
  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs, Round 1: Tampa Bay won 4-2
  • Previous exhibition games: Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2 (Orlando); Lightning 6, Panthers 2
  • Streaming: FloridaPanthers.com
  • Radio: WQAM-560
Related Topics:
Click to comment
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.