Hello, 9-1-1: Bennett, Duclair & Huberdeau line sparks Florida Panthers

SUNRISE — In the Florida Panthers rout of the Dallas Stars on Friday, five of their goals came from the combination of Jonathan Huberdeau, Sam Bennett and Anthony Duclair.

The three frequently played together upon Bennett’s arrival to Florida last spring in a line which Florida Hockey Now nicknamed the ‘9-1-1 Line’ due to the numbers worn by the three players.

Duclair, it should be noted, wore No. 91 last season but took No. 10 this offseason after Brett Connolly was traded to Chicago in 2021.

Still works. In more ways than one.

“They’ve been really feeling it right now and they have a lot of chemistry together,” Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette said after the 7-1 win.

Bennett had a natural hat trick, Huberdeau ended with four points and Duclair had three.