Connect with us

FHN+

Hello, 9-1-1: Bennett, Duclair & Huberdeau line sparks Florida Panthers

Published

2 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
The original Florida Panthers ‘9-1-1 Line’ photo compilation includes Sam Bennett, Jonathan Huberdeau and Anthony Duclair — who wore No. 91 last season. // Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

SUNRISE — In the Florida Panthers rout of the Dallas Stars on Friday, five of their goals came from the combination of Jonathan Huberdeau, Sam Bennett and Anthony Duclair.

The three frequently played together upon Bennett’s arrival to Florida last spring in a line which Florida Hockey Now nicknamed the ‘9-1-1 Line’ due to the numbers worn by the three players.

Duclair, it should be noted, wore No. 91 last season but took No. 10 this offseason after Brett Connolly was traded to Chicago in 2021.

Get FHN+ today!

Still works. In more ways than one.

“They’ve been really feeling it right now and they have a lot of chemistry together,” Panthers interim coach Andrew Brunette said after the 7-1 win.

Bennett had a natural hat trick, Huberdeau ended with four points and Duclair had three.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.