Florida Panthers Injuries, Absences Bring Changes v Anaheim Ducks

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers will look a little different on Tuesday night against Anaheim due to injuries and absences from their team.

First, Brad Marchand is away from the team with what Paul Maurice said is a “death in his circle back home.’’

Florida will also be without Jonah Gadjovich after he took a high elbow at the end of Saturday’s 3-0 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Maurice said he would miss a week of action.

Florida will be gaining the services of forward Noah Gregor and defenseman Donovan Sebrango after both had delays in getting their US work visas.

Gregor signed a one-year deal with the Panthers after training camp but has been unable to play yet; Sebrango was claimed off waivers from Ottawa earlier this month.

Maurice said Gregor would play on Tuesday against the Ducks. Sebrango likely will just be the seventh defenseman.

Florida sent Toby Bjornfot back to AHL Charlotte to clear a roster spot.

With those players all missing on Monday, the Panthers had Mackie Samoskevich move up to replace Marchand with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen.

A.J. Greer moved up to the third line; Gregor and Luke Kunin will flank Cole Schwindt on the fourth line.

ON DECK: GAME No. 11