Florida Panthers Injury Update: ‘Good News’ on Niko Mikkola

FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice has such a long list of players on the injury list that he joked the team has set up a spread sheet to keep them all straight.

Actually, he didn’t sound like he was joking.

“You forget about a guy,’’ Maurice said.

The biggest update Monday was on defenseman Niko Mikkola who injured his left knee after colliding with Ryan Strome in the third period of Friday’s 4-1 loss to the host Calgary Flames.

Mikkola, Maurice said, will not require surgery.

“Good news on him,’’ Maurice said. “He will be out weeks instead of months, 4-6 week rehab and no surgery. The other end of that spectrum is a Barkov [type injury]. So, we’re really relieved on that.’’

The Panthers have 13 games left in a regular season that ends April 15 against the Detroit Red Wings.

So, Mikkola’s season appears over.

Other injury updates included Sam Reinhart, Anton Lundell, Uvis Balinskis, Mackie Samoskevich, and Brad Marchand.

Reinhart (undisclosed): He did not travel with the Panthers on the recent road trip and it does not sound like he will play Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken in Sunrise. “He’s testing tomorrow,’’ Maurice said.

He did not travel with the Panthers on the recent road trip and it does not sound like he will play Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken in Sunrise. “He’s testing tomorrow,’’ Maurice said. Balinskis (broken foot): Has missed the past five games after initially blocking a shot on Feb. 27 against Buffalo. Maurice said he has a fracture in his foot and is on the same recovery schedule as Mikkola would be. So, Balinskis’ season is likely over as well.

Has missed the past five games after initially blocking a shot on Feb. 27 against Buffalo. Maurice said he has a fracture in his foot and is on the same recovery schedule as Mikkola would be. So, Balinskis’ season is likely over as well. Samoskevich (laceration): Missed Friday’s game after Maurice said he was “banged up” but cut was more like it. Maurice said the forward sustained a “deep laceration” on Thursday in Edmonton. He will be out 7-10 days.

Missed Friday’s game after Maurice said he was “banged up” but cut was more like it. Maurice said the forward sustained a “deep laceration” on Thursday in Edmonton. He will be out 7-10 days. Lundell (undisclosed): Also missed Friday in Calgary and it sounds like he may not play Tuesday. Of all of Florida’s injured players, Maurice said Lundell is closest to a return. “He’s day-to-day,’’ Maurice said. “He’s getting looked at, and we don’t think there’s much there.’’

Also missed Friday in Calgary and it sounds like he may not play Tuesday. Of all of Florida’s injured players, Maurice said Lundell is closest to a return. “He’s day-to-day,’’ Maurice said. “He’s getting looked at, and we don’t think there’s much there.’’ Marchand (undisclosed/lower body/hip/groin/sports hernia): Has been placed on LTIR to allow Seth Jones to return under the cap and the assumption is he has played his last game of the season as well. Maurice said Marchand is “doing the doctor tour to get an idea of how we’re going to rehab that.’’ It does not sound like surgery will be necessary which would be a rehab process of about 4-5 months.

ON DECK: GAME No. 70