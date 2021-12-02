Joe Thornton has been everything the Florida Panthers hoped

SUNRISE — In looking back at the Florida Panthers improbable comeback win against the Capitals on Tuesday night, one goal may be overlooked and that’s the one scored by Joe Thornton in the first period.

Sure, the third-period goals scored by Ryan Lomberg, Eetu Luostarinen, Sam Bennett and especially Sam Reinhart get all of the attention, but Thornton’s goal at least got the Panthers back in that game.

Florida was down 2-0 in the blink of an eye in the first period as the Capitals scored twice in a span of 11 seconds.

Less than a minute later, Thornton found a loose puck left on the doorstep off a shot from Aaron Ekblad and swept it home.

Being down 4-1 going into the third period as Florida was Tuesday night is a lot more palatable than being down 4-0.

That goal scored Tuesday night is not all Thornton has given the Panthers in his short time in Florida.

Not even close.