WATCH: Joe Thornton talks about Florida Panthers season, his future

SUNRISE — Joe Thornton will be in the Hall of Fame once his career comes to a close but will he be back with the Florida Panthers next season or was this it?

On Wednesday, Thornton spoke to the media on the Panthers’ final day of the 2021-22 season.

It was not a day they thought would come so soon.

Thornton did not say whether he would try to play another season or Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning was his last.

He says he is going to think about things and talk about them with his family before making a decision.

General manager Bill Zito was noncommittal on whether he would offer Thornton another contract; Florida has a lot of offseason decisions to make and this one may be made for him.

Check out both videos from today’s media availability below — and visit our FloridaHockeyNow YouTube channel for more including reactions from coach Andrew Brunette, Claude Giroux, Sasha Barkov and more.

If you like these videos, please subscribe to the YouTube channel. It is free and alerts you to when new ones are uploaded.