Jonathan Huberdeau gets up close and personal with Miami Dolphins

Jonathan Huberdeau of the Florida Panthers has his own custom Miami Dolphins jersey which made spotting him at Sunday’s game much easier.

Especially when running back Myles Gaskin gave him a high-five following his second 3-yard touchdown run of the day.

Gaskin scored twice on Sunday helping Miami win its fourth consecutive game — this one 33-10 over the Panthers from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Earlier this season, Huberdeau joined Aaron Ekblad and MacKenzie Weegar in a suite for a Dolphins game with the three getting home jerseys with their name and the number they wear with the Panthers on them.

Sunday, Huberdeau got a little closer to the action.

He is not the first Florida Panthers player to make the broadcast at another local team’s game.

Back in 2018, Sasha Barkov was sitting courtside at a Heat game along the baseline when Dwyane Wade went airborne trying to track down a loose ball.

Wade ended up hitting the Panthers center in the head.

It was all good.