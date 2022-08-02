Next Stop, Florida: Justin Sourdif not on Canada WJC roster

After playing for Team Canada in the World Juniors in December, Florida Panthers prospect Justin Sourdif will not play in the rescheduled event.

The IIHF World Junior Championship was canceled last year due to a widespread Covid outbreak and was later rescheduled to August.

Sourdif played in one game during the canceled World Juniors before serving a one-game suspension for an illegal check to the head.

Team Canada released its roster on Monday.

After signing his entry-level contract with the Panthers — and set to start his pro career in the coming weeks — this is not much of a surprise.

A number of players from the original event are not involved in this summer edition as it comes so close to the start of training camp.

Fellow Panthers prospect Evan Nause was included on the camp roster but did not make the team.

Sourdif participated in the Panthers’ development camp last month but missed the last three days of Florida’s development camp with an apparent injury he had been dealing with before coming to South Florida.

The expectation remains that the 20-year-old forward will be part of training camp and fight for a spot on the team.

A 2020 third-round pick of the Panthers, Sourdif had 71 points in 52 games split between the WHL’s Vancouver Giants and Edmonton Oil Kings last season.

He added 14 points in 19 games en route to helping Edmonton win the WHL title.

Sourdif will be playing professionally next season — either in the AHL or with the Panthers in the NHL if he earns a roster spot out of training camp.