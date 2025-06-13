Florida Panthers Led Big in Game 4 of Cup Final. What Happened?

SUNRISE — The party was raging at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday night, the Florida Panthers taking a 3-0 lead in the first period with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoying the Stanley Cup Final on a date night in South Florida.

Things took a turn in a hurry.

Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch pulled starting goalie Stuart Skinner after the first in favor of Calvin Pickard and the Oilers started chipping away.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal 3:33 into the second, then Darnell Nurse made it 3-2 at 12:47.

By the end of the second, Edmonton had come full circle and tied things up — then took a 4-3 lead late in the third.

The Panthers forced overtime on Sam Reinhart’s goal with 19.5 seconds remaining, but Leon Draisaitl won it by throwing a shot in off the skate of Niko Mikkola.

It is Edmonton’s second win in three overtime games of a Stanley Cup Final that is destined to go down as one of the best in history.

The 5-4 win by the Oilers in Game 4 ties this series up and gives home-ice back to the Oilers.

This is now a best-of-3 series with two games in Edmonton.

From the Florida perspective, what happened between the first and second?

Was it simply the insertion of Pickard — who is now 7-0 this postseason and will most certainly start Game 5 on Saturday — or something else?

“Just probably sat back a little bit at the start,’’ said Matthew Tkachuk, who scored Florida’s first two goals in the opening period on the power play, then had the pass that Reinhart scored on in the third.

“They got one early on the power play, and then they kept coming. We probably got a little too stretched out, we weren’t as connected.’’

Any concern?

Did not seem like it from the Panthers in the postgame.

Paul Maurice, who was talking about last year’s Final going 7 games after losing Game 4, appears to have the same mindset.

“It would be better if we’d won it,’’ Maurice said, adding, “we had planned for 7 games. That means you’re losing three of them. Take that pain and need to use it to come back.”

And, regardless of how the Panthers spun it, there was pain in losing on Thursday.

Edmonton became the first road team to rally from a three-goal deficit in a Finals game since the Montreal Canadiens in 1919.

Sunrise was still 42 years from becoming a town back then.

It was Draisaitl’s NHL record fourth overtime goal of a single postseason.

How do the Panthers bounce back?

That one may come easier than it looks.

“Learn from it. Forget about it,’’ Aaron Ekblad said. “Obviously, it sucks. You never want to be in the situation where you give up a three-goal lead, but that’s life in the playoffs.

“And it’s not supposed to be easy.”

