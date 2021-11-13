Watch — The FHN Morning Skate: Rivalry Saturday hits Tampa

Connect with us

Published

58 mins ago

on

Fhn morning skate lightning

TAMPA — The Florida Panthers will be taking on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.

We know what you all are thinking: What, again?

Yup.

According to the esteemed Jameson Olive, this is the 19th time these two have played each other in 2021. That counts preseason, regular and postseason games.

And that’s a lot of hockey between two teams.

We look at tonight’s game on the latest edition of the FHN Morning Skate from Amalie Arena.

More videos coming throughout the day — depending on the speed of the internet at the Marriott.

UPDATE: It’s pretty, pretty good. Aaron Ekblad, Anthony Duclair and Andrew Brunette video from this morning below…

Here is Aaron Ekblad talking about tonight’s game:

And here is Anthony Duclair …

And, finally, Andrew Brunette —

