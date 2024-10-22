Florida Panthers Lock Down Paul Maurice with New Contract

SUNRISE — Paul Maurice was in the final year of his contract with the Florida Panthers.

Was, as in past tense.

On Tuesday, the Panthers announced a new multi-year contract for their revered head coach keeping him in South Florida for the foreseeable future.

Maurice, 57, signed a three-year deal with the Panthers in 2022 reportedly worth just under $4 million annually.

After leading the Panthers to the Stanley Cup for the first time, it is probably safe to think he is getting a raise.

The Panthers did not disclose financial information on the new contract; Maurice, prepping for tonight’s game against Minnesota, was unavailable for comment.

“Paul has resolutely led our organization to unprecedented success during his relatively short tenure in South Florida,” GM Bill Zito said in a statement.

“He is a superb communicator and leader for our staff and players, possessing a keen strategic mind for the game. We are excited for Paul and his staff to continue to keep the Florida Panthers as a destination franchise for the foreseeable future.”

This is Maurice’s 27th season as an NHL coach.

At 28, Maurice was the youngest coach in the NHL after he was promoted by the Hartford Whalers in 1995.

Maurice was the final coach in Whalers history, moving with the team when it relocated to North Carolina and became the Hurricanes.

He served two stints as coach of the Hurricanes — and led Carolina to the Stanley Cup Final in 2002.

Maurice has coached 1,856 NHL regular-season games which ranks second to Scotty Bowman (2,141).

He has coached the Whalers/Hurricanes, Maple Leafs, and Jets, before signing on with the Panthers following their 2021-22 Presidents’ Trophy season.

Maurice’s 873 NHL wins ranks fourth all-time — although his losses (738) rank first.

Winning the Stanley Cup on June 24 rendered that last stat moot.

ON DECK: GAME NO. 8