2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Florida Panthers Locker Room: Maurice, Bob, Verhaeghe and Ekblad
The Florida Panthers find themselves coming home tied in their Eastern Conference final series following a 2-1 overtime loss to the host New York Rangers on Friday night.
The Panthers had won 11 straight overtime playoff games before Barclay Goodrow scored.
Florida had not lost a playoff game in overtime since Game 6 of the 2016 first-round series against the Islanders — and that game was held an express train away in Brooklyn.
At the Barclays Center, of course.
The Panthers do come home tied after splitting the first two games at Madison Square Garden and can now win the series at home — by winning the three games which could be held at The Vault.
Following the game, Paul Maurice spoke to the media and was in a pretty good mood.
His team, after all, played a pretty good game against the Rangers and does bring home ice advantage back home with them.
Sergei Bobrovsky, Aaron Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe all spoke following the game.
Since ESPN does not have a postgame show — here you go!
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE FINAL
FLORIDA PANTHERS (ATL1) V. NEW YORK RANGERS (MET1)
Best-of-7 Series Tied 1-1
GAME 3
- When: Sunday, 3 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: ABC
- Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (West Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); WCZR 101.7-FM (Treasure Coast); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL app
- Series Schedule — Game 1: Florida 3, @New York 0; Game 2: @New York 2, Florida 1 OT; Game 3: New York at Florida, Sunday 3 (ABC); Game 4: New York at Florida, Tuesday 8 (ESPN): Game 5: Florida at New York, Thursday 8 (ESPN); Game 6*: New York at Florida, Saturday June 1, 8 (ABC); Game 7*: Florida at New York, Monday June 3, 8 (ESPN). (*) — If Necessary.
- How They Got Here: Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1, Boston 4-2; Rangers d. Washington 4-0, Carolina 4-2.
- Last Season vs. Rangers — Regular Season: Rangers won 3-0
- This Season (Panthers Won 2-1) — At Florida: Panthers 4 Rangers 3 (Dec. 29). At MSG: Panthers 4, Rangers 2 (March 4); Rangers 4, Panthers 3 OT (March 23).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Rangers lead 61-34-8, 6 ties
- Postseason History: Rangers Lead 1-0 (1997 1st)