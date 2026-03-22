Florida Panthers Lose Yet Another Player. This Time to Suspension

The Florida Panthers have lost a lot of players to injury this season. On Sunday, they lost another one only this time it is by suspension.

A.J. Greer was hit with three games by the NHL Department of Player Safety for boarding Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary in the third period of Friday’s game.

Greer initially hooked Zary before shoving him in the back as he was trying to get the puck along the wall. Zary went down in a heap, slamming into the boards with his head.

Neither player returned to the game: Zary was helped off the ice and into the team’s medical room; Greer was given a 2-minute minor for hooking as well as a 5-minute major for interference and a 10-minute game misconduct.

Calgary was given a 7-minute power play. It ended up scoring twice in the final 3:01 for a 4-1 win.

“Greer delivers a two-handed shove to Zary’s upper back which causes him to fall to the ice and slide into the wall dangerously,’’ the NHL DoPS video explains. “This is boarding. It is important to note, Greer is in control of this play the entire time.’’

Greer was given a phone hearing for with the NHL DoPS which meant his suspension would be capped at five games.

This is the second time Greer has been suspended by the NHL.

In 2023 while playing for the Boston Bruins, Greer got a game for cross-checking Montreal Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman in the face.

Greer had also been fined $2,213.54 on October 3 for roughing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brandon Hagel during a preseason game.

ON DECK: GAME No. 70