FHN Today: It’s a Hart Knock Loss for the Florida Panthers

Elon Musk walked into the Twitter headquarters carrying what looked like a kitchen sink the other day — and it looked like the Florida Panthers borrowed it from him on Thursday night.

They certainly threw everything they had at Philadelphia goalie Carter Hart.

The Panthers not only had 51 shots on goal, but 105 shot attempts.

Hart was the Man on Thursday and the only reason the Panthers flew home with no points instead of what should have been two.

And now the Flyers have moved into first place in the Metro.

Not a bad start for Hart (5-0) and the Fightin’ Flyers.

Now the Panthers are sitting at 4-3-1 through the first seven with Claude Giroux and the Sens coming to town on Saturday.

The Panthers finally get a power play goal as Brandon Montour scored in the third period, but it was not enough against Hart and the Flyers.

Believe it or not, Hart was not one of the three stars of the game last night by the Philly media. But he’s the top star per FHN.

Congrats Carter!

— Eric Staal makes his debut with the Panthers on Thursday night as Paul Maurice tweaks a few things before playing the Flyers.

— Spencer Knight has some funky looking new skates — ones without laces.

— We have a couple of new postgame videos from Thursday including Paul Maurice, Montour and Carter Verhaeghe as well as a new FHN Panthers Postgame which was taped in front of a live, studio audience.

Check out the FHN YouTube Channel RIGHT HERE or click on the video below.

