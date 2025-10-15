Florida Panthers Lose Dmitry Kulikov to Long-Term Injury

Florida Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov will be out for the next five months after having shouder surgery Paul Maurice told reporters on Wednesday.

Kulikov was injured Thursday when he went hard into the boards. He came off the ice holding his right arm and did not return.

Maurice said that Kulikov had surgery to repair a labral tear in his right shoulder.

Kulikov, Florida’s first-round pick in 2009, is in his third season back with the Panthers.

After the Panthers traded Kulikov to Buffalo in 2016, he played for seven other teams before returning to Florida in 2023.

Kulikov is the latest Florida player to be lost for the foreseeable future joining Sasha Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, and Tomas Nosek.

“We not allowing any short-term injuries this year,’’ Maurice joked.

In the wake of the injury to Kulikov, the Panthers claimed defenseman Donovan Sebrango off waivers from Ottawa.

Sebrango, 23, has played in two games for the Senators this season — including Saturday in Sunrise.

ON DECK: GAME No. 5

FLORIDA PANTHERS at DETROIT RED WINGS