Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Hornqvist return spoiled

Patric Hornqvist was warmly welcomed by the Pittsburgh faithful on Thursday night but Tristan Jarry was having none of it.

Hornqvist, who had a number of scoring chances, was stopped in the third round of the shootout leading the Penguins scoring in Round 4 and pulling out a 3-2 win at PPG Arena.

Florida has now dropped its first three games of this road trip going into Saturday’s finale at Tampa.

Sergei Bobrovsky was terrific tonight but the Florida power play let the Panthers down a bit as it went 0-for-4 in the loss — including a 4-on-3 for 1:31 in overtime.

