FHN Today: Series shifts to Tampa, Florida Panthers in deep

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers woke up to the sun shining Friday just as coach Andrew Brunette said they would.

That does not mean that the memories of Thursday night were washed away.

Not even close.

The Panthers sustained what could be a mortal blow on Thursday, going from heading to overtime with the Lightning to losing 2-1 on a Ross Colton goal with 3.8 seconds remaining.

Now Florida finds itself down 2-0 to the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions with the series rolling into Tampa.

It’s now a five-game series and the Panthers are running out of losses.

The team will be back on the ice Saturday before flying to Tampa. We’ll see what happens next.

PANTHERLAND

The Florida Panthers have dug themselves into another big hole against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

— What an ending for the Lightning. Rough one for the Panthers. Heartbreaking even.

— Last night’s postgame media sessions are up on the FloridaHockeyNow YouTube channel — if you want to hear from Eetu Luostarinen, Sergei Bobrovsky and Brunette, check it out.

If you like what you see on the YouTube channel, please subscribe!

THUNDERDOME

The Lightning are in control of this series after taking the first two in Sunrise.

— It was quite a courageous win for the Lightning.

— Corey Perry is not washed up.

— The Lightning kept getting banged up and kept coming back on the ice.

AROUND THE NHL

The St. Louis Blues got back in their series, beating the host Colorado Avalanche in Game 2.

— Can the Calgary Flames stop Connor McDavid?

— Brady Tkachuk is stealing the show in Calgary.

— Do not be surprised if David Pastrnak gets a big extension from the Boston Bruins.

— All options are on the table for Nicklas Backstrom and the Washington Capitals.

— Here are some more names for the Vegas Golden Knights in their coaching search.

NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS

PANTHERS V. LIGHTNING (TB leads 2-0)

Game 3: Sunday, 1:30 p.m.

Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa

TV/Streaming: TNT

TNT Postgame: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio: WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN 640 (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3 (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM 560 (Miami/Fort Lauderdale); WMEN Tickets: CLICK HERE

PANTHERS V. LIGHTNING