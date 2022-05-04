Panthers Playoff GameDay
WATCH: Florida Panthers reaction from Ekblad, Bennett, Brunette & ROY!
SUNRISE — Tuesday was a disappointing night all around for the Florida Panthers.
Florida coughed up a one-goal lead in the third period thanks to a turnover from MacKenzie Weegar and a defensive breakdown as the Washington Capitals took Game 1 at FLA Live Arena 4-2.
Hear from Aaron Ekblad, Sam Bennett and Andrew Brunette as they talk about the loss — Florida’s fifth consecutive Game 1 loss.
The Panthers have not held a 1-0 series lead since beating the Rangers in 1997 at Miami Arena.
We also did a LIVE! Panthers Postgame tonight with Roy Bellamy of Meadowlark Media joined me to talk about the game.
NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
ROUND 1
FLORIDA PANTHERS V. WASHINGTON CAPITALS (Caps lead 1-0)
- Game 2: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, TBS
- Radio: WQAM 560 (flagship); WMEN 640 (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3 (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Tickets: CLICK HERE
PANTHERS V. CAPITALS
- Regular season series — Florida won 2-1: @Florida 5, Washington 4 OT (Nov. 4); @Washington 4, Panthers 3 (Nov. 26); @Florida 5, Washington 4 (Nov. 30)
- All-time regular season series: Capitals lead 67-44-11, 9 ties
- Playoff history: First meeting
- First-round schedule — Game 1: Washington 4, @Florida 2; Game 2: Washington at Florida, Thursday, 7:30 (TBS/BSF); Game 3: Florida at Washington, Saturday, 1 (ESPN/BSF); Game 4: Florida at Washington, May 9, 7 (TBS/BSF); Game 5*: Washington at Florida, May 11; Game 6*: Florida at Washington, May 13; Game 7: Washington at Florida, May 15. *If necessary
