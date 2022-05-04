WATCH: Florida Panthers reaction from Ekblad, Bennett, Brunette & ROY!

SUNRISE — Tuesday was a disappointing night all around for the Florida Panthers.

Florida coughed up a one-goal lead in the third period thanks to a turnover from MacKenzie Weegar and a defensive breakdown as the Washington Capitals took Game 1 at FLA Live Arena 4-2.

Hear from Aaron Ekblad, Sam Bennett and Andrew Brunette as they talk about the loss — Florida’s fifth consecutive Game 1 loss.

The Panthers have not held a 1-0 series lead since beating the Rangers in 1997 at Miami Arena.

We also did a LIVE! Panthers Postgame tonight with Roy Bellamy of Meadowlark Media joined me to talk about the game.

NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

ROUND 1

FLORIDA PANTHERS V. WASHINGTON CAPITALS (Caps lead 1-0)

Game 2: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise

TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, TBS

Bally Sports Florida, TBS Radio: WQAM 560 (flagship); WMEN 640 (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3 (Florida Keys); SiriusXM

WQAM 560 (flagship); WMEN Tickets: CLICK HERE

