Panthers Playoff GameDay

WATCH: Florida Panthers reaction from Ekblad, Bennett, Brunette & ROY!

Published

3 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad speaks to the media following his team's 4-2 loss in Game 1 to the Capitals on Tuesday night.

SUNRISE — Tuesday was a disappointing night all around for the Florida Panthers.

Florida coughed up a one-goal lead in the third period thanks to a turnover from MacKenzie Weegar and a defensive breakdown as the Washington Capitals took Game 1 at FLA Live Arena 4-2.

Hear from Aaron Ekblad, Sam Bennett and Andrew Brunette as they talk about the loss — Florida’s fifth consecutive Game 1 loss.

The Panthers have not held a 1-0 series lead since beating the Rangers in 1997 at Miami Arena.

We also did a LIVE! Panthers Postgame tonight with Roy Bellamy of Meadowlark Media joined me to talk about the game.

NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

ROUND 1

FLORIDA PANTHERS V. WASHINGTON CAPITALS (Caps lead 1-0)

  • Game 2: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.
  • Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise  
  • TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, TBS
  • Radio: WQAM 560 (flagship); WMEN 640 (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3 (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Tickets: CLICK HERE

PANTHERS V. CAPITALS

