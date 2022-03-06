Lucas Carlsson scores, stays in Florida Panthers plans after win against Detroit

SUNRISE — With Petteri Lindbohm’s recent signing with the Florida Panthers, Lucas Carlsson may find himself fighting for his spot in the lineup once more.

He is used to fighting for playing time.

Olli Juolevi was placed on waivers by the team just before Florida’s game on Saturday to make room for Lindbohm’s arrival.

Carlsson had one more shot to prove himself before the competition begins.

Not a bad job by him.

“Competition is good, it keeps you sharp,” Carlsson said after scoring in the Panthers’ 6-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

“It has been fun and I just hope I can still be in the lineup.”

Carlsson has not given the Panthers too many reasons to look away from him.

After having just two assists in 12 games prior to being acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks last year, the 24-year-old has nine points in 32 games.

“It’s been a great year, they give me the confidence every day to play on this team,” Carlsson said. “It’s inspiring.”

Carlsson made the most of the opportunity he was given, carrying the puck coast-to-coast and scoring a highlight-reel goal to help Florida beat Detroit.

“They were giving me some space when I got the puck in the neutral zone and the defense backed up a little bit, so I got some space and I shot it,” Carlsson said.

Carlsson fired off the wrist shot from the right face-off circle, beating Detroit goaltender Thomas Greiss with 8:59 to go in the second period and subsequently ending Greiss’ night after making it 5-1.

“It was awesome. ‘Carly Orr’-like,” Florida interim coach Andrew Brunette joked.

“It was a beautiful goal, so I’m really happy for him.”

Mason Marchment kicked off the scoring 4:10 into the game, sliding in front of a MacKenzie Weegar delivery, walking around goalie Thomas Griess and putting a backhanded shot past him.

Robby Fabbri tied the game for Detroit three minutes later. He got his stick out in traffic and knocked a Danny DeKeyser shot past Sergei Bobrovsky.

Florida went on to score the next five goals of the game — including two goals from Anton Lundell.

“Nothing really surprises me anymore with that kid,” Brunette said. “I thought he was excellent all game and his line was especially good.”

Following a pair of penalties from the Wings, Lundell got his first with 1:58 left in the first and both he and the Panthers were off and running.

Florida added three goals to its lead in the second with Sam Bennett opening things off with a nifty move to beat Greiss coming off a pass from Jonathan Huberdeau at 7:54.

Alex Nedeljkovic relieved Greiss right after Carlsson’s goal.

He allowed just one goal, Lundell’s second goal of the game with 3:47 to go in the second period, on 16 shots.

Detroit’s Tyler Bertuzzi struck with a wrist shot off of a face-off with 5:16 to go to finish off the scoring.

Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 20 of 22 shots, following up a 18-save shutout from Thursday’s win over Ottawa.

