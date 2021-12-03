Lucas Carlsson scores first NHL goal, helps Florida Panthers come back (again)

SUNRISE — When the Florida Panthers were down 3-0 with ten minutes left in the second period Thursday night, Lucas Carlsson came through with a goal he will remember for the rest of his life.

With a slapshot from the point, Carlsson scored his first NHL goal and sparked a three-goal second period that helped the Panthers get a 7-4 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres.

“It felt great to get the first one,” Carlsson said.

That goal originally belonged to Sam Reinhart, well at least by the in-house NHL crew who announced in the second period.

Carlsson, who knew the goal was his, found out it was officially his in the third period when the scoring change was announced to the fans at FLA Live Arena.

“It was great,” Carlsson said. “When I heard it during the third period there, the fans were screaming, so it was pretty cool.”

It was a long road for the 24-year-old defenseman to get to this point.