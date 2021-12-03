Connect with us

FHN+

Lucas Carlsson scores first NHL goal, helps Florida Panthers come back (again)

Published

3 hours ago

on

Florida lucas carlsson Panthers
Florida Panthers defenseman Lucas Carlsson got his first NHL goal Thursday as he helped fuel the team’s comeback win against the Buffalo Sabres. // Roger Lee Photography (561) 866-2000

SUNRISE — When the Florida Panthers were down 3-0 with ten minutes left in the second period Thursday night, Lucas Carlsson came through with a goal he will remember for the rest of his life.

With a slapshot from the point, Carlsson scored his first NHL goal and sparked a three-goal second period that helped the Panthers get a 7-4 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres.

“It felt great to get the first one,” Carlsson said.

Get FHN+ today!

That goal originally belonged to Sam Reinhart, well at least by the in-house NHL crew who announced in the second period.

Carlsson, who knew the goal was his, found out it was officially his in the third period when the scoring change was announced to the fans at FLA Live Arena.

“It was great,” Carlsson said. “When I heard it during the third period there, the fans were screaming, so it was pretty cool.”

It was a long road for the 24-year-old defenseman to get to this point.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.