Connect with us

FHN+

Anton Lundell learned a lot in rookie campaign with Florida Panthers

Published

11 hours ago

on

Florida panthers lundell
Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell skates in a game against the Nashville Predators on April 9. — AP Photo/Mark Zaleski

The Florida Panthers got more out of Anton Lundell during this rookie season than perhaps they counted on when doing preseason planning.

For Lundell, it was an education.

”When I came here, I didn’t expect very much,” he said last week. “I had just one goal and that was to get a spot on the roster. I didn’t think this season would go as well. It was a great season for me and for the team too. We played some unbelievable hockey and it’s a season we will remember.”

Get FHN+ today!

Lundell, Florida’s first-round pick in 2020, came to South Florida last summer ready to begin his NHL career and was a wild-card when it came to the loaded Panthers.

After missing a big chunk of training camp due to an injury sustained during the prospect tournament near Tampa, there were some thoughts he may start the season in the minors and work his way up to the Panthers.

Those thoughts were quickly discarded once he took the ice and joined his new teammates.

Anton Lundell belonged from the start.

This content is for FHN+ subscribers only. You can sign-up for $3.49 per month or get a yearly subscription for only $29.99!

Current subscribers, please log in to view.

Log In Join Now

Related Topics:

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.