Anton Lundell learned a lot in rookie campaign with Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers got more out of Anton Lundell during this rookie season than perhaps they counted on when doing preseason planning.

For Lundell, it was an education.

”When I came here, I didn’t expect very much,” he said last week. “I had just one goal and that was to get a spot on the roster. I didn’t think this season would go as well. It was a great season for me and for the team too. We played some unbelievable hockey and it’s a season we will remember.”

Lundell, Florida’s first-round pick in 2020, came to South Florida last summer ready to begin his NHL career and was a wild-card when it came to the loaded Panthers.

After missing a big chunk of training camp due to an injury sustained during the prospect tournament near Tampa, there were some thoughts he may start the season in the minors and work his way up to the Panthers.

Those thoughts were quickly discarded once he took the ice and joined his new teammates.

Anton Lundell belonged from the start.