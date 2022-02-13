Connect with us

Ekblad & Weegar = A dynamic duo for the Florida Panthers | FHN+

Published

7 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
MacKenzie Weegar, left, and Aaron Ekblad have become one of the top defensive pairings in the National Hockey League since being paired together in 2019. // Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

For Aaron Ekblad, it was not always easy to find the ideal defensive partner — especially in his early years with the Florida Panthers.

Willie Mitchell, Mike Matheson, Dmitry Kulikov, Jakub Kindl, Brian Campbell and Keith Yandle are just some of the defensemen who played with Ekblad in his first few seasons with the Panthers.

There were mixed results.

Stability was finally found during the 2019-20 season when MacKenzie Weegar burst out on the scene.

The two have become one of the best pairings in the National Hockey League.

