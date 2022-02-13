Ekblad & Weegar = A dynamic duo for the Florida Panthers | FHN+

For Aaron Ekblad, it was not always easy to find the ideal defensive partner — especially in his early years with the Florida Panthers.

Willie Mitchell, Mike Matheson, Dmitry Kulikov, Jakub Kindl, Brian Campbell and Keith Yandle are just some of the defensemen who played with Ekblad in his first few seasons with the Panthers.

There were mixed results.

Stability was finally found during the 2019-20 season when MacKenzie Weegar burst out on the scene.

The two have become one of the best pairings in the National Hockey League.