Florida Panthers Make Change Before Game 3 of Cup Final

FORT LAUDERDALE — Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice does not like making changes to his lineup following wins, but that’s exactly what he is doing before Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

AJ Greer, who has missed three of the past four games with a lower-body injury, returns to the lineup tonight.

Greer was back working on Florida’s fourth line; Jesper Boqvist will be scratched.

“It’s great. I really hated watching from up top and not being with the guys and not being on the bench and not being able to play,’’ Greer said after Monday’s morning skate.

“But I had to make a decision that was going to be helpful to the team and helpful to what we’re trying to accomplish, and if I can’t be 100 percent, I’m not playing the right way. We have depth in our lineup, and I think that guys stepped in and did a great job.

“I’m just stepping right back into things. I’m not trying to change anything, and I’m not trying to change my identity. I’m just trying to come back to the way that I usually play with the two guys on that line and just kind of do what we do best and then set up the next line for success.’’

The Edmonton Oilers may be forced into a change as well.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins took part in Monday’s morning skate, and coach Kris Knoblauch said he would take warmups tonight.

If Nugent-Hopkins is unavailable, veteran Jeff Skinner will take his place in the lineup.

“If I’m not in, there’s nothing to worry about,’’ Skinner said from Sunrise on Monday. “Just preparing like I would and we’ll see. Hopefully Nugey is good to go and yeah, that’s it.”

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 3

EDMONTON OILERS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS