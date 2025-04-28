Florida Panthers Make Lineup Change Before Game 4

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers will be making a lineup change going into Game 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight.

A.J. Greer will make his postseason debut on the fourth line, replacing rookie Mackie Samoskevich.

Coach Paul Maurice said the Panthers are excited to see Greer bring his style of game to that fourth line.

“His personality, he’s got lots of speed,’’ Maurice said. “He can get in on the forecheck, establish that part of the game. We find he gets to the net at the right times. He has a great shot and for him, the speed of the playoff game … he’s just going to shoot that puck. He’s not going to delay on anything he’s done. He has earned it. He has worked his butt off every single day, every game, all year. That’s important, that feeling that you earned it. You want to make the most of it.’’

Samoskevich started the series against the Lightning on the second line, but was replaced by Evan Rodrigues for Game 3.

Maurice says Samoskevich probably will not be out of the lineup for long.

“This is the natural progression of a young player,” Maurice said. “You can’t just explain to someone the difference in playoff hockey and regular season hockey. It’s so different. Anton Lundell went through this; he scored 18 goals that year and was scratched and had to watch a game. You’ll find you almost get a completely different player coming out of that.

“Mackie will go back in, maybe the next game, maybe down the road. But he now has that first initiation under his built. I am a big fan of his. He will be a better player when he gets back in.”

Greer, 28, played parts of seven seasons with Colorado, New Jersey, Boston, and Calgary before signing a two-year deal with the Panthers this past summer.

After morning skate on Monday, Greer said he was excited to get in and have a chance to help out in the playoffs.

“Can’t wait to play in front of our fans,” Greer said. “Getting momentum on our side is the biggest thing. It has been a momentum game, and there’s a lot of nerves inside the building. My job is to manage that, play in all three zones, but get the puck into the offensive zone, go to the net, and set our team up.”

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 4

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 2-1