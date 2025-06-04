2025 Stanley Cup Final
Florida Panthers Making a Change Before Game 1 of Cup Final
They say do not mess with success, but the Florida Panthers do not have a choice but to make a lineup change going into tonight’s Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.
With AJ Greer still dealing with the lower-body injury that kept him out of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final, the Panthers will make a change to their fourth line.
Greer, who is also expected to miss Game 2, will be replaced by Jesper Boqvist.
Before leaving for Edmonton, Paul Maurice was asked whether Nico Sturm would return to the lineup as he did for Game 4 against the Hurricanes.
Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is tonight at 8 in Edmonton.
“I think I would look at a winger more,” Maurice said. “We don’t have any concerns with our center ice right now. So, I don’t think we need another center.”
This will be Boqvist’s 12th playoff game; he has two goals and five points.
Mackie Samoskevich would have been the other option for the Panthers. He has not played since Game 2 of the Maple Leafs series.
2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL
GAME 1
FLORIDA PANTHERS @ EDMONTON OILERS
Best-of-7 Series
- When: Wednesday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Rogers Place, Edmonton
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: Max
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys), SiriusXM
- Radio Streaming: SiriusXM, NHL App
- Series Schedule (all games at 8 p.m., TNT) — Game 1: @Edmonton Wednesday; Game 2: @Edmonton Friday; Game 3:@Florida Monday; Game 4: @Florida, Thursday June 12; Game 5*: @Edmonton, Saturday June 14; Game 6*: @Florida, Tuesday June 17; Game 7*: @Edmonton, Friday June 20.
- Regular Season (Panthers won 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 4, Oilers 3 (Feb. 27). At Edmonton: Panthers 6, Oilers 5 (Dec. 16).
- How They Got Here: Edmonton d. Los Angeles (6), Vegas (5), Dallas (5); Florida d. Tampa Bay (5), Toronto (7), Carolina (5)
- Postseason History: Florida Won 2024 Stanley Cup Final 4-3
- All-time Regular Season Series: Oilers lead 23-18-0, 3 ties
Hope Greer gets better soon but I’m good with this option too. Also hope we give Sammy another look because the juice he brings can be infectious too. And he can put the puck in the net.