Florida Panthers Making a Change Before Game 1 of Cup Final

They say do not mess with success, but the Florida Panthers do not have a choice but to make a lineup change going into tonight’s Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

With AJ Greer still dealing with the lower-body injury that kept him out of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference final, the Panthers will make a change to their fourth line.

Greer, who is also expected to miss Game 2, will be replaced by Jesper Boqvist.

Before leaving for Edmonton, Paul Maurice was asked whether Nico Sturm would return to the lineup as he did for Game 4 against the Hurricanes.

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final is tonight at 8 in Edmonton.

“I think I would look at a winger more,” Maurice said. “We don’t have any concerns with our center ice right now. So, I don’t think we need another center.”

This will be Boqvist’s 12th playoff game; he has two goals and five points.

Mackie Samoskevich would have been the other option for the Panthers. He has not played since Game 2 of the Maple Leafs series.

2025 STANLEY CUP FINAL

GAME 1

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ EDMONTON OILERS