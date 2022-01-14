Florida Panthers very happy to get Mason Marchment back — again | FHN+

Connect with us

Florida Panthers very happy to get Mason Marchment back — again

Due to injury and a stint on the Covid list, Mason Marchment has played just three games since Nov. 8. He will be back in the Florida Panthers lineup on Friday against the Dallas Stars. // Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

CORAL SPRINGS — Mason Marchment has solidified his spot with the Florida Panthers over the past calendar year only the past few months have seen him in-and-out of the lineup.

None of which was his fault.

Marchment, who has 10 points in just 13 games, appeared to hurt his wrist in Florida’s Nov. 8 loss at Madison Square Garden to the New York Rangers.

He missed six weeks with the injury but came back strong after the extended holiday-Covid break on Dec. 29 (against the Rangers) and played three games before going out again.

This time it was a positive Covid test which did Marchment in.

