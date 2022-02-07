Florida Panthers Mason Marchment named NHL Third Star of the Week

A week ago, Florida Panthers forward Mason Marchment had a career night in a blowout win against the host Columbus Blue Jackets.

Even though he did not record a point in Florida’s game the next night in New York, that game in Columbus was enough to earn him a league-wide recognition.

On Monday afternoon, the NHL named Marchment the Third Star of the Week based off his two goal, six-point night against the Jackets.

Marchment’s six points tied a franchise record held by Olli Jokinen. He was also the first NHL player this season to get that many points in a single game.

“Oh, that’s awesome,” Marchment said when asked if he knew he hit a franchise milestone.

“My linemates were great, finding me when I was open. We really enjoy playing together. We just have to keep it going.”

The Panthers’ third line of Marchment, Anton Lundell and Sam Reinhart combined for five goals and 15 points in the win.

Philadelphia Flyers center Claude Giroux — who was named MVP of the All-Star Game — and Toronto’s Mitchell Marner were the other two stars of the week.

