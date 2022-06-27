Report: Maxim Mamin leaving Florida Panthers, returning to KHL

Maxim Mamin left the Florida Panthers for the KHL in 2018 before returning last season.

According to a Russian news report, he is headed home once again.

Mamin, an unrestricted free agent, has reportedly signed a three-year deal to return to CSKA Moscow — the team in which he has played parts of six previous seasons with in the KHL.

The news was first reported by TASS.

Mamin, 27, was originally drafted by the Panthers in 2016 out of Russia in the sixth round.

He joined the Florida organization in 2017 and split that season between the Panthers and AHL Springfield.

In 2018, he played seven games with the Panthers and when the team went to assign him to Springfield, he used his contractual out to return to the KHL.

“When I left to go back to the K, all three years, I was thinking about how to get back here,” Mamin told Florida Hockey Now before the 2021-22 season began.

“I knew I had to work to get back. It was three years, I played on a championship team, I got better. I worked at getting better. I have more confidence now, and the time playing there helped me play at the NHL level.”

Mamin rejoined the Panthers last season and ended up playing 40 games in Florida, scoring seven goals with 14 points. He spent a lot of time in the bottom-6, but also got time up on the top line with Sasha Barkov.

He also spent a few weeks with AHL Charlotte near the start of the season.

In 73 career games with the Panthers, Mamin scored 10 goals with 18 points.