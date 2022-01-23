Connect with us

Florida Panthers at Midseason: The NHL Awards

Published

7 hours ago

on

Florida panthers
Florida Panthers center Sasha Barkov poses with the Lady Byng Trophy at the NHL Awards on June 19, 2019, in Las Vegas. — AP Photo/John Locher

A week before the Florida Panthers took the ice for their 2021-22 season opener, I penned my pre-season predictions for who on the team I thought would be the best fit for every individual award the NHL hands out.

Granted, some of those predictions did not pan out well…

The Panthers entered the midway point of the season with a 2-1 shootout win over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday night — a season in which the Panthers are off to their best start in franchise history and stand atop the NHL standings.

It has been a really good first half of the season for the Panthers.

Get FHN+ today!

With a 28-8-5 record, Florida’s .738 points percentage is highest ever. Last year’s team holds the franchise record at .705.

At the halfway mark, the Panthers sit in first place in the league overall, scored the most goals and have the best goal differential.

It has been a group effort thus far but if this keeps up, the Panthers could find themselves with a host of candidates for postseason awards.

Here are my picks for Florida’s midseason award winners:

