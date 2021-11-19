Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Scarlet Knight

Connect with us

The FHN Panthers Postgame: Scarlet Knight

3 hours ago

Fhn panthers postgame knight

During the singing of the national anthem before Thursday’s game, the in-house camera focused on Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight just before a large group of fans shouted ‘KNIGHT’ at the appropriate time.

Knight, who had given up six goals the last time he faced the New Jersey Devils, let a grin creep across what had been a stoic game face.

Anyone worried about this kid’s confidence probably was not at that moment.

Knight, who admitted that he digs Florida fans and the way they have embraced him since he arrived from Boston College, was spectacular against the Devils on Thursday.

He ended up with 45 saves as Florida rolled 4-1.

Anyway, onto the postgame show.

Following my video, watch Knight, Anthony Duclair and Andrew Brunette talk about the win.

