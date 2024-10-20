Despite the Setbacks, Florida Panthers Off to a Pretty Good Start

SUNRISE — If you knew the Florida Panthers would be without Sasha Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk for five games, then play down a man in a game between the past two Stanley Cup champions, odds would be against them finding much success.

Yet, all is well in Pantherland.

On Saturday night, the Panthers kept pushing back against the Vegas Golden Knights despite their many obstacles, beating the 2023 champs 4-3 in overtime on a beaut of a goal from Gus Forsling with 16.2 seconds left.

Florida never led in its game against Vegas on Saturday.

The Panthers also never trailed by more than a goal.

That allowed them to keep coming back and tying the score three different times before Sergei Bobrovsky held down the fort in the 3-on-3 overtime.

Bobrovsky gave the Panthers a chance all night — he made one terrific save after another — but especially in overtime.

As it looked like the shootout was coming, Forsling smashed a cross-ice pass from Sam Bennett past Ilya Samsonov and give his team its third win — and seventh point — in the past four games.

Florida was again without Barkov and Tkachuk, but Jonah Gadjovich was out as well.

Due to the salary cap constraints, that meant the Florida Panthers not only went into the night without two of the NHL’s top players, but played without a full lineup.

No matter.

The Panthers (4-2-1) have been finding their way despite having new players learning the system under big minutes.

Sometimes it is best to figure things out when under fire.

Maurice, who can pick out the tiniest sliver of what needs to be improved in a team’s game, was thrilled with the way his Panthers played Saturday night.

Were they perfect?

No.

Yet with all of the roadblocks in the way, the Florida Panthers not only steered clear of any mishaps, but got home nice and safe without as much as a scratch on the bumper.

“I liked that game an awful lot tonight,” Maurice said. “Down a guy and they are a deep team with a heavy backend. That’s as good a game as we have played this year.

“We had some turnovers and you know what? Don’t even care about them. Sergei had to make a couple of big saves off it, but the effort was just outstanding. The compete was great.”

Florida’s win on Saturday made them 3-1-1 since Barkov and Tkachuk left the lineup.

The Panthers have wins over the Bruins, Jackets, and Knights — and lost in overtime to the Canucks.

Not too shabby.

Vegas, which had lost its past two coming in, probably felt Saturday would be one of those nights where it showed up and got a win.

The Knights figured they would end this road trip with a win, head back to Nevada feeling pretty good about things.

Yet in the moments following Forsling’s game-winner, frustrated F-bombs could be heard echoing off the walls from the small visitors’ locker room.

The Golden Knights, all things considered, should have beaten the Panthers on Saturday night.

And, yet…

“We’re playing the right way right now, we’re playing hard,’’ Forsling said. “Huge win, huge points. A lot of guys stepped up.’’

Vegas took a 1-0 lead late in the first when Nicolas Roy picked off a rare mistake from Anton Lundell and fed it to Tanner Pearson.

It was just the start of a trend where Vegas took the lead — then Florida tied the score.

Early in the second, Sam Reinhart picked up his first of three points by ripping a nice make-up play from Lundell.

Down 2-1 late in the second, Carter Verhaeghe connects with Sam Bennett at the net to tie it up.

In the third, Florida trailed 3-2, only Aaron Ekblad’s point shot bounced off Samsonov and into traffic.

Reinhart got it to Eetu Luostarinen and he helped force a second straight overtime.

“Everyone is stepping up their game,’’ said Luostarinen, whose line with Lundell and Reinhart probably stays together when Barkov returns.

“Feels like every night someone is making a big play. I can’t say enough about the new guys. That new third line is amazing. Everyone is playing so good – our new defensemen, everyone. It’s awesome to see that everyone’s fit in and gelling nicely with the group.”

Bobrovsky picked up his 399th win on Saturday and could become the quickest goalie to hit No. 400 on Tuesday night.

That could come in Bob Game No. 705 — which would surpass Henrik Lundqvist who got his 400th win in his 727th game.

“Are you surprised at this point? He’s incredible,’’ Ekblad said. “It starts in the gym [and] in the offseason. He is the hardest worker and somebody I can always follow.”

Tkachuk and Barkov are expected to be back this coming week, with the Panthers surviving their absence quite well, thank you.

Yes, it is early, but Florida’s nine points put it atop the Atlantic Division and second in the East behind New Jersey’s 11.

When Barkov and Tkachuk went down, the Panthers were 1-1 and lost an ugly game in Buffalo. Many figured that 1-2 start might become 1-5 — or worse.

It did not.

ON DECK: GAME NO. 8