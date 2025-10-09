The Panthers Parlay: Best Bets vs. Philadelphia Flyers

Today’s edition of the Panthers Parlay takes a look at the best Florida game day bets with the Philadelphia Flyers in town for Game 2.

The is Florida’s second game of the new season; Philadelphia goes for the first time tonight.

In net tonight: Dan Vladar vs. Sergei Bobrovsky.

We’re using the Hard Rock Bet odds since that book is the only legal sports betting outlet in the Sunshine State.

Flyers at Panthers Bets

Bet No. 1: Panthers on the Money Line (-225)

Florida has already gotten the Opening Night jitters out of the way with Tuesday’s 3-2 win over the Blackhawks. Tonight is the opener for the Flyers with new coach Rick Tocchet behind the bench. The Flyers could be improved this season and fight for a playoff spot in the Metro, but with Bobrovsky in net, the Panthers look like a solid bet to win here.

Bet No. 2: Panthers on the Puck Line -1.5 (+115)

The book expects a close one here with the Flyers at -145 to keep this a one-goal game. Only Philadelphia is banged up on the blue line with two regulars (Rasmus Ristolainen, Cam York) out. And with Vladar in net, the Panthers may be able to open up the scoring they could not on Spencer Knight.

Bet No. 3: Sam Reinhart Anytime Goal (+130)

Reinhart had a few chances but was shutout Tuesday in a game where he needed stitches after taking a puck to the face. We’re going to roll with No. 13 for a second straight game.

Bet No. 4: Trevor Zegras Over 1.5 SOG (+110)

Zegras plays his first game with the Flyers in a change-of-scenery type deal. Zegras has talent as we saw in Anaheim, and we expect he’ll get some chances in his Philly debut.

Total Bet: $10

Payout: $80

$80 With 30 percent profit boost: $101

ON DECK: GAME NO. 2