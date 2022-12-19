Connect with us

Florida Panthers Part of 3-Way Trade, Get Givani Smith from Wings

5 hours ago

Florida panthers
Givani Smith, right, of the Detroit Red Wings defends a shot taken by Aaron Ekblad of the Florida Panthers in Sunrise last March. Smith was acquired by Florida in a three-way trade on Monday afternoon. — Roger Lee Photographer (561) 866-2000

The Florida Panthers were part of a three-way trade on Monday, sending veteran defenseman Michael Del Zotto to Anaheim while acquiring forward Givani Smith from Detroit.

Del Zotto has spent the entirety of Florida’s season playing for the AHL Charlotte Checkers although he will likely be playing for the Ducks moving forward.

Smith, 24, was a second-round pick in 2018 by the Red Wings and has played in 85 NHL games over the course of the past four seasons.

He has seven goals and 14 points in those games.

The forward has been assigned to Charlotte, but he could come up and play for the Panthers eventually.

Smith has played in two games for the Wings this season and has yet to register a point.

He has two goals and five points in 19 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins this season.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT BOSTON BRUINS

surveyjay

Ok, honestly, I’m not sure what to think of this one, I mean we only give up a guy that most likely wasn’t going to crack the NHL lineup, being as they had already called up Kiersted ahead of him multiple times, so you have to assume Matt has that seventh D-man position locked now. So we basically gave up nothing and we get a guy that can play at the NHL level, who throws his body around, he’s fast with sneaky skill and with the reclamation success Zito’s known for, you have to think that he’s going to do… Read more »

