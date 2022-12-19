Florida Panthers Part of 3-Way Trade, Get Givani Smith from Wings

The Florida Panthers were part of a three-way trade on Monday, sending veteran defenseman Michael Del Zotto to Anaheim while acquiring forward Givani Smith from Detroit.

Del Zotto has spent the entirety of Florida’s season playing for the AHL Charlotte Checkers although he will likely be playing for the Ducks moving forward.

Smith, 24, was a second-round pick in 2018 by the Red Wings and has played in 85 NHL games over the course of the past four seasons.

He has seven goals and 14 points in those games.

The forward has been assigned to Charlotte, but he could come up and play for the Panthers eventually.

Smith has played in two games for the Wings this season and has yet to register a point.

He has two goals and five points in 19 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins this season.

