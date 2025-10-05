Florida Panthers Place Forward on Waivers, Lose Goalie

The Florida Panthers are finalizing their Opening Night roster, placing forward Jack Studnicka on waivers all while losing goalie Brandon Bussi to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Bussi, 27, was signed this summer to replace Ken Appleby as the starter in Charlotte.

Right now, that job could go to Cooper Black.

Studnicka, 26, was placed on waivers on Sunday with the likelihood that he reports to Charlotte if he clears.

It had looked like Studnicka would make the Panthers as their 14th forward, but with the opening rosters having to be set on Monday, it would not be surprising to see if the team opens with 22 players instead of the maximum 23.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Panthers had yet to announce whether they have signed or released Tyler Motte or Noah Gregor from their PTOs.

Toby Bjornfot cleared waivers on Sunday and will be headed to Charlotte depending on the health of Aaron Ekblad.

Ekblad left Saturday’s game early after being cross-checked in the face by Tampa Bay’s Scott Sabourin.

Coach Paul Maurice said that Ekblad would be evaluated on Sunday; both Ekblad and Carter Verhaeghe cancelled autograph sessions in Palm Beach County that were scheduled for Sunday.

Sabourin and Janis Moser will have hearings for their actions in Saturday’s exhibition game — one that ended with a total of 342 combined penalty minutes.

Tampa Bay’s Roman Schmidt was fined $2,098.52 for cross-checking, Gage Goncalves was docked $3,125 for cross-checking.

No Florida players were fined or face suspension.

ON DECK: OPENING NIGHT

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS at FLORIDA PANTHERS