Florida Panthers Place Patric Hornqvist on LTIR

The Florida Panthers will place Patric Hornqvist on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) today after he took a high hit in the second period of Saturday night’s game in Seattle.

Hornqvist apparently sustained a concussion in the game, one he was immediately taken out of by medical trainer Dave DiNapoli.

By putting Hornqvist on LTIR, the Panthers will be able to clear a decent-sized chunk of his $5.3 million cap hit to bring up other players in the interim.

Hornqvist will have to miss 10 games and 24 days before he can come off LTIR.

Frank Seravalli was the first to report the news.

Florida started Saturday’s game a player short due to Anton Lundell being unable to go. The Panthers then lost Radko Gudas and Hornqvist during the game.

Gudas also appeared to sustain a concussion when he collided with teammate Sam Bennett.

The Panthers visit Winnipeg on Tuesday night and will likely recall a number of players from AHL Charlotte to fill out the roster.

By having Hornqvist’s salary temporarily off the cap, Florida can bring up a couple of players.

As for Anthony Duclair returning, that does not appear to be close to happening although some are linking Hornqvist’s trip to LTIR to Duclair returning.

That is not the case. As of last week, Duclair had yet to start skating after having offseason surgery on his Achilles tendon. Once he starts skating it could take 4-6 weeks before he is ready to return to the lineup.

Hornqvist may be back by then.

