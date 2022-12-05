Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers Place Patric Hornqvist on LTIR
The Florida Panthers will place Patric Hornqvist on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) today after he took a high hit in the second period of Saturday night’s game in Seattle.
Hornqvist apparently sustained a concussion in the game, one he was immediately taken out of by medical trainer Dave DiNapoli.
By putting Hornqvist on LTIR, the Panthers will be able to clear a decent-sized chunk of his $5.3 million cap hit to bring up other players in the interim.
Hornqvist will have to miss 10 games and 24 days before he can come off LTIR.
Frank Seravalli was the first to report the news.
Florida started Saturday’s game a player short due to Anton Lundell being unable to go. The Panthers then lost Radko Gudas and Hornqvist during the game.
Gudas also appeared to sustain a concussion when he collided with teammate Sam Bennett.
The Panthers visit Winnipeg on Tuesday night and will likely recall a number of players from AHL Charlotte to fill out the roster.
By having Hornqvist’s salary temporarily off the cap, Florida can bring up a couple of players.
As for Anthony Duclair returning, that does not appear to be close to happening although some are linking Hornqvist’s trip to LTIR to Duclair returning.
That is not the case. As of last week, Duclair had yet to start skating after having offseason surgery on his Achilles tendon. Once he starts skating it could take 4-6 weeks before he is ready to return to the lineup.
Hornqvist may be back by then.
PANTHERS ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT WINNIPEG JETS
- When: Tuesday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Canada Life Center; Winnipeg, Manitoba
- TV: Bally Sports Florida; ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- Last season: Florida won 2-0
- All-time regular season series: Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets lead 50-31-8, 5 ties
Bummer for Patric. Outspoken cheerleader and a big cog in the Panther’s wheel. Let’s pray that the concussion proves to be mild and asymptomatic. Any word on Radko Gudas at this point?
If it was “asymptomatic” as you say, then he would not have a concussion. The definition of a “disease” is, and I paraphrase, “a condition that produces symptoms.” The definition of “asymptomatic” is without symptoms, hence without disease. Now, he may have symptoms so subtle that he is not able to perceive them. In any case, we need the cap space and I think we have enough “veteran cheerleaders” on this team.
George-Does Zito have the option of keeping Hornqvist on LTIR for the remainder of the season even if healthy enough to return before then, (like Tampa used the LTIR last season), meaning Duclair when healthy could be activated without making a trade and Hornqvist still eligible to play in the playoffs?
From my understanding, there are league doctors that check up on players in order to make sure the LTIR is being used properly. Now, whether those doctors are able to declare him “unfit to play” is an entire thing altogether. I am sure Tampa paid off the doctors because they are known cheaters and a dirty, dirty team. John Cooper is especially a dirty coach and uses tactics that can physically hurt other teams’ players.
That hit was to the head and away from the puck… any review on it?
There should have been a review on it. The league typically does not do the Panthers any favors in these circumstances.